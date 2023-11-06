PrideStaff Atlanta (West) Staffing and Employment Agency Under New Ownership

PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their Atlanta (West) staffing and employment agency is under new ownership and management. The office will continue to offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional, administrative, light industrial, customer service, legal, and healthcare disciplines for employers and job seekers throughout the west and northwest Atlanta area, including Cobb, Fulton, Douglas, Paulding, Barton, and Cherokee counties.
FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their Atlanta (West) staffing and employment agency is under new ownership and management. The office will continue to offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional, administrative, light industrial, customer service, legal, and healthcare disciplines for employers and job seekers throughout the west and northwest Atlanta area, including Cobb, Fulton, Douglas, Paulding, Barton, and Cherokee counties.
"I'm thrilled to follow in the footsteps of Tom Zigtema and continue building mutually rewarding relationships with job seekers and employers in our community," said Brian Donaldson, the new Owner/Strategic-Partner of the Atlanta (West) PrideStaff office. "PrideStaff's national resources, combined with the personal attention and service you expect from a local agency, create a genuine culture of support and empowerment—and a winning blueprint for success.
Donaldson continued, "We are a true staffing and employment partner, living out PrideStaff's Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most' while fostering hope, building confidence, and delivering positive results for the clients, candidates, and community we are proud to serve."
As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Atlanta (West) office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial, healthcare, customer service, administrative, legal, and professional candidates for employers in their market.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.
Media Contact
Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com/
SOURCE PrideStaff
Share this article