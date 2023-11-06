PrideStaff Atlanta (West) Staffing and Employment Agency Under New Ownership

We are a true staffing and employment partner, living out PrideStaff's Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most' while fostering hope, building confidence, and delivering positive results for the clients, candidates, and community we are proud to serve. Post this

Donaldson continued, "We are a true staffing and employment partner, living out PrideStaff's Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most' while fostering hope, building confidence, and delivering positive results for the clients, candidates, and community we are proud to serve."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Atlanta (West) office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial, healthcare, customer service, administrative, legal, and professional candidates for employers in their market.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

