PrideStaff Carlsbad Honored with 212 Degree Award for Top Performance

PrideStaff recently awarded its Carlsbad office with the 212 Degree Award for the tremendous performance, dedication, and success of its sales team for the 2023 fiscal year.

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff recently awarded its Carlsbad office with the 212 Degree Award for the tremendous performance, dedication, and success of its sales team for the 2023 fiscal year.

The prestigious 212 Degrees Award recognizes the extra effort and contributions made by PrideStaff's highest-performing inside sales team and was presented at PrideStaff's Annual Conference, an in-person, three-day event at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, TX. Featuring luminary keynote speakers, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities, the "Take the Reins" conference connected Strategic-Partners and their teams from across the country to gain knowledge from industry experts and each other, acquire new perspectives and best practices, and improve their proficiency at owning and operating a full-service staffing firm.

The Carlsbad team had a fantastic year and received multiple awards at this year's gala event. In addition to the 212 Degree Award, Chris Rupp, Owner/Strategic-Partner was honored with an Ambassador Award for graciously giving her time and energy to help franchise candidates understand the proven PrideStaff model and a coveted President's Circle Award for exceeding revenue objectives for the year.

Following the awards ceremony, Rupp shared the credit with her entire team. "I'm honored to accept this award on behalf of my stellar team," said Rupp. "Each member of our staff embodies PrideStaff's Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' tirelessly striving to deliver unparalleled client experiences tailored to our customer's unique needs. Leading such a committed team is truly inspiring—and humbling. I'm awed by their unwavering dedication to the success of our clients, candidates, and field associates, grateful for the success it brings, and warmed by the positive impact it has on our community. We're working harder and smarter this year to meet the needs of employers and job seekers in Carlsbad; serving them will propel our office to even greater heights in 2024."

"Although, there is no one more likely to give credit to her incredible staff than Chris Rupp," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton, "We know great leaders build great teams. I'm extremely proud of Chris and the entire Carlsbad office for sustaining exceptional performance levels, acting as true brand ambassadors, and continually raising the bar on their customer experience. Their dedication, teamwork, and relentless focus on delivering on PrideStaff's Mission have helped them achieve exceptional levels of financial performance during 2023. I'm honored to present this well-deserved award to the Carlsbad office and excited to see their future accomplishments."

For more information about PrideStaff Carlsbad, please contact Chris Rupp at 760.438.0161.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], http://www.pridestaff.com/

SOURCE PrideStaff