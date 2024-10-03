PrideStaff Carlsbad Staffing and Employment Agency Under New Ownership

PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that its Carlsbad staffing and employment agency is under new ownership and management.

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that its Carlsbad staffing and employment agency is under new ownership and management. The office continues to offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional and light industrial disciplines.

"I'm incredibly excited to lead PrideStaff Carlsbad into this next chapter," said Bob Reddy, the new Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Carlsbad. "Our team is passionate, driven, and committed to growth, and I'm honored to build on the strong culture and camaraderie they've already established. Together, we aim to enhance the staffing experience for both employers and job seekers by delivering personalized solutions and fostering meaningful connections within our community."

"PrideStaff goes beyond simply filling job orders. We invest the time to thoroughly understand each employer's mission, business goals, and specific responsibilities of each role," Reddy continued. "This deep understanding allows us to create targeted staffing solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. When PrideStaff succeeds, the entire community benefits, and I'm eager to continue driving positive change and expanding opportunities for everyone involved."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Carlsbad office uses this approach to recruit superior manufacturing, finance, accounting, administrative, and professional candidates for employers in their market.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

