PrideStaff Celebrates 12th Consecutive Year on Staffing Industry Analysts' List of Largest U.S. Staffing Firms

Our consistent recognition as one of the Largest U.S. Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts is a testament to our tremendous ability to work collaboratively with our clients to understand their unique needs and objectives. Post this

Despite the challenges faced by the U.S. economy in 2023 and the persistent scarcity of qualified candidates, PrideStaff has maintained its strong position and expanded its presence across the nation, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to its Mission: "Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most."

"Changing times call for innovative solutions," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "The PrideStaff Companies provide a full complement of hiring and workforce solutions across a wide range of roles and skill disciplines, helping employers achieve business goals while controlling costs, mitigating employment risks, and optimizing staffing levels. Our consistent recognition as one of the Largest U.S. Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts is a testament to our tremendous ability to work collaboratively with our clients to understand their unique needs and objectives. We are thrilled to be recognized for our continued success, building long-term partnerships based on trust, performance, and shared growth."

"Celebrating a dozen years on SIA's List of Largest Staffing Firms is no accident," said Mike Aprile, PrideStaff Co-CEO. "Our success results from exceptional leadership, a dedicated team, strategic investment in cutting-edge technology, and living Our Mission daily. By focusing on our partners' staffing needs and business goals, we're well-positioned to sustain our growth trajectory well into the future."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected] , https://www.pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff