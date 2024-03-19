PrideStaff Celebrates a Second Consecutive Year on ClearlyRated's Best Staffing Firms for Women List

It's more than just an accolade to secure a spot on ClearlyRated's Best Staffing Firms for Women list. It's proof of PrideStaff's unwavering commitment to creating a collaborative and empowering workspace. Post this

A firm must invite feedback from 100% of its internal staff on the overall experience of working there.

Women must comprise at least 47% of the workforce, rate the firm highly, and be highly represented in leadership roles.

"It's more than just an accolade to secure a spot on ClearlyRated's Best Staffing Firms for Women list. It's proof of PrideStaff's unwavering commitment to creating a collaborative and empowering workspace," stated PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "From the executive level to branch managers to our franchise-owning Strategic-Partners, PrideStaff is proud to have many women in leadership roles. We strive to foster an environment where every single one of our employees has the opportunity to rise to great heights."

Heaton added, "What makes this recognition all the more significant is that it is based on anonymous feedback from our employees. I'm grateful for every individual in the PrideStaff system who contributes to this welcoming, rewarding, and equitable work culture. Their tireless efforts have not only made us a leader in client and talent service excellence for fifteen years and counting but also a great place for women to work."

"I'm excited to announce the firms that have earned the second annual Best Staffing Firms for Women designation," stated Eric Gregg, Founder and CEO of ClearlyRated. "There is no better way to honor Women's History Month than to commend these exceptional firms for their dedication in promoting and supporting their female workforce. Despite the ongoing challenges of gender inequality in pay and career advancement within the staffing and recruiting industry, these firms are leading the way in providing opportunities for advancement and uplifting women in the workforce. Congratulations and heartfelt gratitude to these outstanding firms for their commitment to gender diversity and equality."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Awards, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated administers more staffing agency and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients, job seekers, and internal staff each year. ClearlyRated's online survey program utilizes the Net Promoter® Score methodology to measure and report on client, talent, and employee satisfaction.

