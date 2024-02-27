PrideStaff Cincinnati (Northwest) Wins "Office of the Year" Award During Its Third Year of Business

I'm grateful to everyone on the Cincinnati (Northwest) team and in our Home Office for their dedication and support, and I'm excited to continue our upward trajectory in 2024. Post this

PrideStaff Cincinnati (Northwest) was named Office of the Year for exceptional financial performance in 2023, following winning New Office of the Year in 2023 and a 5-Star Award for outstanding revenue growth at the 2022 conference. From the day they opened their office doors, the Cincinnati (Northwest) team created tremendous momentum, driving stellar results in their market. The Cincinnati (Northwest) office is highly involved in their community, regularly donating to local churches and schools. Giving back to the community is embedded in the office's culture. In addition to his other honors this year, Owner/Strategic-Partner John Gemrich was named a President's Circle Award winner for the third time for exceeding annual profitability and revenue goals and a PrideStaff Ambassador Award winner. The Ambassador Award recognizes Strategic-Partners who have consistently gone above and beyond to help franchise candidates understand the PrideStaff model.

When interviewed, Gemrich shared credit with his entire team. "I'm glad each member of our staff receives one of these personal awards to recognize this achievement because our success is truly a team effort," said Gemrich. "PrideStaff's proven processes and industry-leading technology created a solid framework for our efforts, helping us to continuously set goals, evaluate our progress, celebrate our success—and then raise the bar. By challenging ourselves and each other to find even better ways to serve our customers, we remained true to Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most'. I'm grateful to everyone on the Cincinnati (Northwest) team and in our Home Office for their dedication and support, and I'm excited to continue our upward trajectory in 2024."

PrideStaff Co-CEO Mike Aprile was pleased to recognize PrideStaff Cincinnati (Northwest) as the organization's top-performing office in 2023. "Winning New Office of the Year right out of the gate and following up their achievement by earning Office of the Year this year makes PrideStaff Cincinnati (Northwest) an inspiration for our entire organization," said Aprile. "Their continued success proves the value of teamwork, a tight focus on the client and candidate experience, and a deep connection to the local community. By providing flexible solutions that solve real business problems, building strong client and candidate relationships, and living out PrideStaff's Mission, John and his team showcase the strength of our unique franchise model. The PrideStaff Cincinnati (Northwest) team achieved outstanding levels of service, growth, and profitability, and I'm excited to watch them build on their success in the future."

For more information about PrideStaff Cincinnati (Northwest) and its services, contact John Gemrich at 513.889.2954.

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com

