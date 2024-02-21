PrideStaff Co-CEO Mike Aprile Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Staffing 100 North America List

By focusing on the priorities of each person who interacts with our brand, we've become an organization that makes a significant positive impact on job seekers, employers, and communities. Post this

After serving as PrideStaff's CFO since 1989, Aprile became Co-CEO of PrideStaff and made his mark on the industry by continuously focusing on growth while building an industry-leading experience that has helped PrideStaff earn ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards for six consecutive years. In 2023, Aprile's vision prompted implementing a strategic growth plan that included investing in additional company-owned units, while continuing with PrideStaff's traditional franchised business model, increasing the company's bottom-line growth and profitability.

Aprile's commitment to service excellence and unwavering customer focus has helped PrideStaff navigate industry and market changes, make strategic investments, and launch financial initiatives to strengthen the company. As a member of the PrideStaff Brand Advisory Council, the PrideStaff Board of Directors, and the Millennium Insurance Captive Finance Chair (2023 to 2024), Aprile stays at the forefront of decision-making and remains a driving force behind the growth of the PrideStaff brand and the success of the entire organization.

"I'm profoundly honored to be named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Staffing 100 North America list this year," said Aprile. "PrideStaff remains committed to Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.' By focusing on the priorities of each person who interacts with our brand, we've become an organization that makes a significant positive impact on job seekers, employers, and communities," continued Aprile. "In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing to develop the considerable talents of our Strategic-Partners and dedicated staff, deliver exceptional service experiences, and make strong financial decisions to expand our brand. We're proud to be part of a rewarding industry that helps so many people."

