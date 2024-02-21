PrideStaff Co-CEO Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Staffing 100 North America List

This recognition highlights PrideStaff's unwavering commitment to fostering growth through our dynamic franchise model, cutting-edge innovation, and extraordinary leadership. Post this

A 26-year staffing industry veteran, Heaton became Co-CEO of PrideStaff in 2020 after serving as COO and executive VP since 2008. Since joining the national franchise, Heaton has been a key driving force behind PrideStaff's continued growth, helping to launch industry-specific divisions, PrideStaff Financial, Insurance Relief, and G.A. Rogers & Associates, which have significantly expanded the company's direct hire and executive recruiting solutions.

Heaton has made her mark on the staffing industry by continuously focusing on innovation and opportunity, generating impressive results while creating an industry-leading experience. Under Heaton's leadership, PrideStaff has earned ClearlyRated's coveted Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards for six consecutive years and a spot on the Best Staffing Firms for Women List. Her commitment to service excellence and digitalization has led to the development and launch of PrideStaff's client portal and the continued adoption of its mobile app, PrideStaff Edge.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Staffing 100 North America list for a third consecutive year," said Heaton. "This recognition highlights PrideStaff's unwavering commitment to fostering growth through our dynamic franchise model, cutting-edge innovation, and extraordinary leadership. By consistently focusing on what matters most to each person who interacts with our brand, PrideStaff makes a tremendous difference to employers, job seekers, and each community we serve," continued Heaton. "Looking ahead, we're determined to continue delivering unparalleled service experiences, nurturing the skills of our dedicated staff and Strategic-Partners, and paving the way for staffing transformation. We are proud to contribute to an industry that has such a profound and positive impact on countless lives."

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Awards six years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

