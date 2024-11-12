PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton Named to SIA's Global Power 150 List of Women in Staffing for 10th Year

PrideStaff is proud of its female leaders throughout its franchise network. We celebrate each person's unique contributions and live Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most. Post this

For the last 27 years, Heaton has been driving company growth and innovation. Appointed as the COO in 2008, she swiftly advanced and was named Co-CEO in 2020. Under her visionary leadership, PrideStaff ranked #107 on SIA's 2024 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States. This marks the 12th consecutive year the staffing firm has received this distinguished recognition, a testament to the franchise's robust health and continued growth.

Heaton drove PrideStaff's comprehensive digital transformation to establish the company as a technological leader. Over the past 18 months, she has guided the development of AI governance and strategy, the implementation of a new CRM system, and the launch of new sales and marketing automation tools. These initiatives streamlined operations and positioned PrideStaff for continued growth and success.

Additionally, Heaton's focus on brand reputation and customer experience has led to PrideStaff earning ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Awards for client and talent satisfaction - a distinction unmatched by any other nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. & Canada. Additionally, knowing that a world-class client and talent experience begins with a world-class employee experience led PrideStaff to earn ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Employee Satisfaction Award each year since its inception in 2020.

As a champion of gender equality, professional growth, and opportunities for women, Heaton helped build a sustainable culture that led PrideStaff to secure a place on ClearlyRated's Best Staffing Firms for Women List.

A proud community leader, Heaton is on the PrideStaff board of directors, a member and former co-chair of the PrideStaff Brand Advisory Council (PBAC), a distinguished panelist for industry partners such as SIA, and a founding Member of ClearEdge Rising. She also makes time for philanthropic activities as she:

Is active with PrideStaff's Proud to Refer® program, helping U.S. companies find and hire great talent while supporting local charities such as the American Cancer Society, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Wounded Warrior Project

Instituted a paid Volunteer Time Off Program that led to nearly 500 hours of volunteer work

Spearheaded multiple food drives in partnership with the Fresno Rescue Mission, which provided approximately 8,000 meals to the local community

"I'm honored to earn recognition on the Global Power 150 list over the past decade," said Heaton. "PrideStaff is proud of its female leaders throughout its franchise network. We celebrate each person's unique contributions and live Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.'"

"I'm thrilled to be among this outstanding community of female executives guiding our industry to continued success," Heaton continued. "As we work toward a more equitable workplace, PrideStaff upholds its commitment to helping clients reach their business goals and developing meaningful career pathways for field associates and internal team members."

