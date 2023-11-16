PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' "Global Power 150" List of Leading Women in Staffing

I'm proud to be part of this remarkable community of female executives and forward-thinkers, guiding our industry through these transformative times. Post this

After more than 25 years in the staffing industry, Heaton's unwavering dedication to leadership, empowerment, and company-wide professional development has positively impacted the staffing industry and established PrideStaff as one of the largest staffing firms in the country (ranked #106 on SIA's 2023 list). Proving herself an indispensable asset at PrideStaff as an executive VP since 2008, she swiftly rose through the ranks and was named Co-CEO in 2020. Heaton has consistently generated impressive results for the organization while building an industry-leading experience that has helped PrideStaff earn ClearlyRated's coveted Best of Staffing Awards from 2010 through 2023.

By championing gender equality, professional growth, and opportunities for women across the entire organization, Heaton has helped build a sustainable culture that led PrideStaff to secure a place on ClearlyRated's 2023 inaugural list of Best Staffing Firms for Women and SIA's Staffing 100 North America Award for the second year in a row.

A visionary leader, Heaton has also been instrumental in the development of PrideStaff's most successful strategic initiatives, including the following:

PrideStaff's digital Client Portal, a platform designed to streamline collaboration & encourage quicker feedback, ultimately leading to faster placements, and providing a more engaging client experience.

The PrideStaff Companies Pulse, a new internal communications and social media advocacy platform that allows the entire system to share best practices, drive growth, and leverage recruiting strategies.

PrideStaff's mobile app, PrideStaff Edge®, which increases candidate engagement by providing an innovative way for candidates to interact with the PrideStaff brand.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized on the 'Global Power 150' list for the ninth consecutive year," said Heaton. "In an era where diversity, equity, and inclusion are paramount, PrideStaff takes immense pride in the presence of numerous women leaders throughout our franchise network. We celebrate the unique contributions of every individual and live Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.'

"I'm proud to be part of this remarkable community of female executives and forward-thinkers, guiding our industry through these transformative times," Heaton continued. "As our nation continues its journey towards a more equitable workplace, PrideStaff stands resolute in its commitment to help our clients reach their business goals while creating meaningful career pathways for all our field associates and internal team members."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

