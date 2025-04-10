PrideStaff Dallas Celebrating Quarter-Century in Business by Committing $25K to Local Nonprofit

"Giving back to our community has always been a pillar of our mission, and what better way to celebrate this quarter-century milestone than to show our gratitude by supporting a local non-profit?" - Amy Linn, PrideStaff Dallas Owner/Strategic-Partner Post this

"It has been an honor to serve the greater Dallas area for 25 years," said PrideStaff Dallas Owner/Strategic-Partner Amy Linn. "The community embraced us from the beginning and has propelled our growth. The support has provided us the opportunity to expand our offices and service specialties, while staying true to our roots of providing high-quality talent acquisition."

Linn continued, "Giving back to our community has always been a pillar of our mission, and what better way to celebrate this quarter-century milestone than to show our gratitude by supporting a local non-profit? The Dallas area has evolved greatly over the last 25 years, as has its needs. We are dedicated to continuing to meet them!"

Join the PrideStaff team in making a positive impact in the Dallas community. Your voice matters, and together we can celebrate and uplift the incredible work being done right here at home. Side-by-side, we can celebrate 25 years of service while giving back to the heart of our community.

Learn more about the PrideStaff Dallas story and how you can nominate a deserving charity by visiting the 25th anniversary website.

About PrideStaff Dallas

PrideStaff Dallas was established in 2000 as a local staffing and recruiting service specializing in high-quality talent acquisition. With current offices operating in Addison, Frisco, and Irving, PrideStaff clients range from locally owned small businesses to large corporate offices. Staffing options are tailored to each business' diverse needs, ensuring access to hard-to-find talent across various industries. PrideStaff Dallas has been recognized for its exceptional service by earning multiple awards as Dallas Business Journal's Best Place to Work, Largest Women Owned Business, and North Texas' Largest Staffing Agencies. PrideStaff's extensive network and long-term partnerships make them the go-to choice for staffing and recruiting in Dallas.

For more information on PrideStaff's award-winning services, please visit staffingindallas.com.

