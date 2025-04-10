PrideStaff Dallas Celebrating Quarter-Century in Business by Committing $25K to Local Nonprofit

PrideStaff Dallas is marking its 25th anniversary by gifting $25,000 to a deserving local nonprofit and invites the community, companies, and individuals to nominate their favorite organizations by May 31, 2025. Join the celebration and make a difference by visiting the anniversary website to nominate a charity that strengthens the heart of Dallas!
DALLAS, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff Dallas is celebrating its 25th Anniversary by giving back where it means the most. As PrideStaff reflects on 25 years of serving the Dallas community, the company's leaders have committed $25,000 to support a local nonprofit organization. They are asking for the community's help in nominating the deserving recipient. Nominations will continue through May 31, 2025, and will culminate with a special anniversary celebration where the winning organization will be presented with a check.
Supporting the community has been in PrideStaff Dallas' nature from the beginning. A staffing partnership with Susan G. Komen for the Cure opened PrideStaff's eyes to the profound impact of community service. This simple beginning ignited a passion for giving back, leading to partnerships with countless Dallas organizations. The company's commitment to community impact continued through support of the North Texas Food Bank, Genesis Women Shelter, Ronald McDonald House, and Best Buddies Friendship Walk. Staffing support for one race became the first stride in a journey of service that continues to define PrideStaff Dallas' legacy today.
"It has been an honor to serve the greater Dallas area for 25 years," said PrideStaff Dallas Owner/Strategic-Partner Amy Linn. "The community embraced us from the beginning and has propelled our growth. The support has provided us the opportunity to expand our offices and service specialties, while staying true to our roots of providing high-quality talent acquisition."
Linn continued, "Giving back to our community has always been a pillar of our mission, and what better way to celebrate this quarter-century milestone than to show our gratitude by supporting a local non-profit? The Dallas area has evolved greatly over the last 25 years, as has its needs. We are dedicated to continuing to meet them!"
Join the PrideStaff team in making a positive impact in the Dallas community. Your voice matters, and together we can celebrate and uplift the incredible work being done right here at home. Side-by-side, we can celebrate 25 years of service while giving back to the heart of our community.
Learn more about the PrideStaff Dallas story and how you can nominate a deserving charity by visiting the 25th anniversary website.
About PrideStaff Dallas
PrideStaff Dallas was established in 2000 as a local staffing and recruiting service specializing in high-quality talent acquisition. With current offices operating in Addison, Frisco, and Irving, PrideStaff clients range from locally owned small businesses to large corporate offices. Staffing options are tailored to each business' diverse needs, ensuring access to hard-to-find talent across various industries. PrideStaff Dallas has been recognized for its exceptional service by earning multiple awards as Dallas Business Journal's Best Place to Work, Largest Women Owned Business, and North Texas' Largest Staffing Agencies. PrideStaff's extensive network and long-term partnerships make them the go-to choice for staffing and recruiting in Dallas.
