PrideStaff Denver (Northeast) and (Northwest) Offices Named Top Staffing Agencies in 2024 Best of Mile High Awards

"Our PrideStaff Denver team is thrilled to be awarded Best of Mile High for 2024," stated Yancey Warnock, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Denver (Northeast). "We're dedicated to helping those in our community find meaningful work and upholding Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.' I'm proud of my team for the work they do to build a bridge between the talented Denver workforce and our local employers' business goals. We're glad our efforts have positively impacted Denver residents, and we'd like to thank them for voting on our behalf."

John Bohannon, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Denver (Northwest), concurs. "Connecting hard-working job seekers with meaningful work and helping Denver employers build their businesses with top talent is incredibly rewarding. To be recognized for that privilege tells us we're doing our jobs right and focusing on our clients' needs."

"Congratulations to John, Yancey, and their teams," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "They have worked tirelessly to help job seekers find work, connect employers with the talent they need, and ensure each person they interact with has a positive experience with PrideStaff. We're delighted—but not surprised—that the Denver offices have garnered Mile High votes, fantastic online reviews, positive accreditation from the Better Business Bureau—and won the hearts of their communities."

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

