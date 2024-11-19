PrideStaff Edison and Morristown-Parsippany Win Best Employment/Staffing Agency in the 2024 NJBIZ Reader Ranking

This honor speaks to the dedication of our teams and our shared commitment to providing exceptional staffing solutions for New Jersey's businesses and professionals. Post this

"Everyone on the PrideStaff Edison team contributes to our success, blending our expertise with PrideStaff's resources, processes, and industry-leading technology to serve clients and job seekers," Subramanian continued. "We give each employer and candidate the respect, attention, and exceptional service they deserve, and this recognition from NJBIZ proves that our approach works."

Dino Bavaro, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Morristown-Parsippany, also expressed his excitement on behalf of himself and his wife, Giselle Bavaro, Co-Owner. "We're thrilled that both offices have been recognized," said Bavaro. "This honor speaks to the dedication of our teams and our shared commitment to providing exceptional staffing solutions for New Jersey's businesses and professionals. We proudly deliver the personalized support that our clients and candidates rightfully expect from us, and this win renews our commitment."

"Congratulations to Manisha, Dino, Gisele, and their teams," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "Being ranked as top employment agencies in New Jersey demonstrates their commitment to treating clients and candidates as valued customers. Backed by PrideStaff's proven business model and unmatched reputation for service excellence, I'm confident that both the Edison and Morristown-Parsippany offices will continue to stand out by making a positive impact on local businesses, job seekers, and employees on assignment."

