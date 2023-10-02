PrideStaff Edison Office Launches New Accounting and Finance Staffing Division

We're thrilled to have a team dedicated to offering financial staffing and career support so that we can make even more professionally rewarding connections in our community. Tweet this

"Helping so many companies find the right person for their back office needs and watching my team rise to the occasion never gets old," continued Subramanian. "We're thrilled to have a team dedicated to offering financial staffing and career support so that we can make even more professionally rewarding connections in our community."

"Manisha and her team bring an extensive professional network to the table, ensuring that they can swiftly and efficiently match accounting and finance professionals with the employers who need them most," stated Ashli Fernandez, VP of PrideStaff Financial. "Backed by PrideStaff's proven reputation for service excellence and well-tested business model, we're excited to see the rewarding results PrideStaff Financial Edison will drive for job seekers and employers in their market."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff Financial provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. PrideStaff Financial was developed to meet the specific staffing needs and challenges associated with accounting and finance, from accounts payable and receivable staffing to executive recruiting.

A division of PrideStaff, PrideStaff Financial specializes in accounting and financial staffing. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on PrideStaff Financial services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

