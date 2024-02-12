PrideStaff Expands with New Staffing and Employment Agency in Dayton Metro-Centerville

PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in the Dayton Metro-Centerville area.
FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in the Dayton Metro-Centerville area. The new office will offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional, light industrial, and healthcare disciplines for employers and job seekers throughout the Dayton Metro-Centerville area, including Miamisburg, Springboro, and Xenia.
"I'm thrilled to expand PrideStaff's presence in the Dayton area and passionately serve the needs of hardworking job seekers and employers," said Jamie Cavallo, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Dayton Metro-Centerville. "For employers, we offer a full complement of recruiting and workforce solutions, delivering both immediate help and staffing strategies with long-lasting solutions. For job seekers, we provide career guidance, skill development opportunities, and job coaching, in addition to connecting them with top employers. Whether you're new to the workforce, seeking an entry-level role, or a seasoned professional looking to level up your career, our expert recruiters will connect you with rewarding opportunities.
"By building strong relationships with our partners, we become their trusted consultants, identifying opportunities to grow," continued Cavallo. "With PrideStaff's proven business model as our solid foundation, we can focus on what we do best; helping people build successful careers and businesses."
As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Dayton Metro-Centerville office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial, healthcare, administrative, and professional candidates for employers in their market.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.
Media Contact
Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com
SOURCE PrideStaff
Share this article