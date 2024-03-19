PrideStaff Financial Celebrates a Second Year on the Best Staffing Firms for Women List

Our executives, franchise-owning Strategic-Partners, and managers throughout the organization are steadfast in their dedication to nurturing a culture where every individual is recognized and rewarded for their achievements. Post this

A firm must invite feedback from 100% of its internal staff on the overall experience of working there.

Women must comprise at least 47% of the workforce, rate the firm highly, and be highly represented in leadership roles.

PrideStaff Financial is also the only staffing firm specializing in accounting and financial staffing in the U.S. and Canada to earn ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row for Client and Talent satisfaction. PrideStaff Financial's sustained service excellence and employee satisfaction prove that it is truly ahead of the rest—an exceptional staffing firm that is also a fantastic place for women to work.

"As PrideStaff Financial marks its second consecutive year on ClearlyRated's Best Staffing Firms for Women list, we celebrate the valuable contributions of our team members," stated Ashli Fernandez, Vice President of PrideStaff Financial. "Our executives, franchise-owning Strategic-Partners, and managers throughout the organization are steadfast in their dedication to nurturing a culture where every individual is recognized and rewarded for their achievements."

Fernandez elaborated, "This award, rooted in the anonymous, honest feedback of our internal employees, speaks volumes. Our people are the heart of our company; investing in their experience gives them the blueprint for delivering an exceptional service experience for our valued clients and candidates. PrideStaff Financial's ongoing commitment to empowering employees echoes its mission to "Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most" every day."

"I'm excited to announce the firms that have earned the second annual Best Staffing Firms for Women designation," stated Eric Gregg, Founder and CEO of ClearlyRated. "There is no better way to honor Women's History Month than to commend these exceptional firms for their dedication in promoting and supporting their female workforce. Despite the ongoing challenges of gender inequality in pay and career advancement within the staffing and recruiting industry, these firms are leading the way in providing opportunities for advancement and uplifting women in the workforce. Congratulations and heartfelt gratitude to these outstanding firms for their commitment to gender diversity and equality."

About PrideStaff Financial

A division of PrideStaff, PrideStaff Financial specializes in accounting and financial staffing. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on PrideStaff Financial services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated administers more staffing agency and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients, job seekers, and internal staff each year. ClearlyRated's online survey program utilizes the Net Promoter® Score methodology to measure and report on client, talent, and employee satisfaction.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff