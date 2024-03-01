PrideStaff Fort Myers Metro Field Associate, Luchner Jean Paul, Named National Temporary Employee of the Year

He's helped our clients reach new levels of productivity and ingenuity by volunteering to work any assignment on any shift and recruited and referred more than 50 associates. Post this

Lisa Gunther, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Fort Myers Metro, is thrilled to have Luchner Jean Paul on her team. "Luchner has contributed far more to the PrideStaff system than his working hours," stated Lisa Gunther. "He's helped our clients reach new levels of productivity and ingenuity by volunteering to work any assignment on any shift and recruited and referred more than 50 associates. In addition to helping people find jobs with PrideStaff, Luchner serves his community by volunteering as a translator, trainer, and driver to help other field associates continue to work with us.

"Luchner's work ethic and desire to help others are truly inspiring," continued Gunther. "He's been incredibly successful, and we're thrilled that he—and so many—have benefited from career opportunities."

When interviewed, Luchner expressed his gratitude for the PrideStaff team. "No job is too big or too small when people are counting on you. Building a new life isn't easy. I wanted to do better and support my family and community—and I'm deeply grateful to PrideStaff for making that possible."

"Stellar field associates like Luchner Jean Paul are instrumental in helping us live Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.'" said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "By embodying our core beliefs and values, Luchner has helped create amazing experiences for our clients and other PrideStaff associates. His story serves as an important reminder that hard work and trust in PrideStaff's proven processes can lead to a rewarding career, a brighter future, and a better community.

"Luchner always asks if there is anything else that he can do and is always willing to go the extra mile. He is a true brand ambassador and one of the most dedicated and hard-working professionals I've ever met. By maintaining a positive outlook and giving his best effort each day, Luchner has proved to be a real asset whose positive attitude and tireless work ethic have yielded great results for our clients. I am honored to present an extraordinary individual with this award; he's a true inspiration and an incredible example of how hard work, a commitment to making a positive impact, and the right staffing partner can improve countless lives."

For more information about PrideStaff Fort Myers Metro and its services, contact Lisa Gunther at 239.356.3600.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff