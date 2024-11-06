PrideStaff Fort Myers Metro Voted a Best of Florida Regional Winner

We work hard to help people find work, connect employers with the talent they need, and ensure each person we interact with has a positive experience with PrideStaff. Post this

Lisa and Patrick Gunther, Owners/Strategic-Partners of PrideStaff Fort Myers Metro, are thrilled to be recognized as fan favorites in the region. "Thank you to all the readers who voted for us. We're honored to be recognized by those we serve," stated Lisa Gunther. "We work hard to help people find work, connect employers with the talent they need, and ensure each person we interact with has a positive experience with PrideStaff."

"Being voted a top employment agency in Florida lets us know we're focusing on the right things," continued Gunther. "In the years ahead, we will continue Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most'."

"Congratulations to Lisa, Patrick, and their exceptional team," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "This award is a testament to the team's hard work, innovation, and commitment to the community. The future for the PrideStaff Fort Myers Metro office is bright, and we look forward to witnessing everything this dynamic team achieves in the coming years."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website.

