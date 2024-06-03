PrideStaff Fresno, Modesto, and Visalia Offices Named Best of Central California Staffing Agency Winners for Ninth Year

Being named a best staffing agency in central California reassures us that we're doing the right things. In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most. Post this

"The last few years have been hard on a lot of people in the greater Visalia area. But by helping people find work, connecting employers with the talent they need, and ensuring each person we interact with has a positive experience with PrideStaff, we've helped our local economy recover—and thrive," stated Blanca Covarrubias, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Visalia. "Being named a best staffing agency in central California reassures us that we're doing the right things. In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.'"

"It's thrilling to be recognized as 'silver' by the hardworking people of the valley, and I'd like to share this win with the incredible Fresno, Visalia, and Modesto teams," said Sean Akin, VP of Branch Operations for PrideStaff Fresno and Modesto. "They have risen to the challenge of today's tough recruiting market, continuously adapting to the changing needs of employers and job seekers—and making rewarding employment connections. Thank you to all the readers who voted for us; we're honored to be recognized by those we serve."

This latest honor comes on the heels of several other awards and achievements for the Fresno, Modesto, and Visalia offices. Earlier this year, PrideStaff Fresno and Visalia were named President's Circle Award winners for being top producers in revenue and profits in 2023. PrideStaff's Fresno, Modesto, and Visalia offices were also named to the 2023 Best of Central Valley Business List in the Best Employment Service category for a ninth consecutive year.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff