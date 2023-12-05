PrideStaff Gifts Top Ten Largest Food Donation to the Fresno Mission

We were proud to learn that PrideStaff's canned goods contribution is among the top ten highest contributions the Fresno Mission has ever received. We're grateful to each and every member of the PrideStaff community who donated to this worthy cause. Post this

PrideStaff collected 1,124 items for Fresno Mission, weighing in at 1,211 pounds of food, which will nourish the guests of the Fresno Mission's Dakota Street and G Street locations. This generous donation from PrideStaff is among the top ten largest food contributions Fresno Mission has ever received—and is a credit to the compassion of PrideStaff employees, associates, and clients.

Tammi Heaton and Mike Aprile, PrideStaff Co-CEOs, are thrilled with the bountiful response to their Home Office's food drive. "Mike and I would like to recognize the Accounts Payable Department for leading this year's canned food drive benefiting the Fresno Mission," stated Heaton. "Fresno Mission's work addresses some of the city's biggest challenges—and significantly impacts the lives of those who need help in our community.

"Last week, Mike and I toured the incredible Fresno Mission City Center, a shared campus that brings together more than twenty organizations focused on meeting people's emergency needs," continued Heaton. "We were proud to learn that PrideStaff's canned goods contribution is among the top ten highest contributions the Fresno Mission has ever received. We're grateful to each and every member of the PrideStaff community who donated to this worthy cause."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], www.pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff