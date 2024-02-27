PrideStaff Houston (Northeast) Earns PrideStaff's Distinguished "5 Star Award"

I'm proud to have assembled an award-winning team that is committed to providing exceptional service and results to the clients and candidates we serve. Here's to another year of making a positive impact and achieving great success. Post this

"I am honored to accept the 5 Star Award from PrideStaff on behalf of my entire team," stated Miksa. "This recognition is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and adaptability."

"At PrideStaff, we live and breathe Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,'" Miksa continued. "By leveraging PrideStaff's proven tools, technology, and systems, we create an environment where success is not only possible but inevitable. I'm proud to have assembled an award-winning team that is committed to providing exceptional service and results to the clients and candidates we serve. Here's to another year of making a positive impact and achieving great success."

"Mark and his staff didn't just hit their goals; they exceeded them," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "The Houston (Northeast) office is a prime example of how an unrelenting focus on Our Mission and PrideStaff's systems creates a blueprint for success. Mark's steady leadership, inspired team building, and optimal use of PrideStaff's proven processes led his Houston (Northeast) office to achieve exceptional levels of financial performance. I'm honored to present this well-deserved 5 Star Award to the Houston (Northeast) office and excited to see their future accomplishments."

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

