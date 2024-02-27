PrideStaff Houston (Northeast) Earns PrideStaff's Distinguished "5 Star Award"

PrideStaff is proud to announce that its Houston (Northeast) office has won the 5 Star Award for outstanding revenue growth in 2023
FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff is proud to announce that its Houston (Northeast) office has won the 5 Star Award for outstanding revenue growth in 2023.
This award recognizes offices with exceptional top-line growth during their first six months of operation. The Houston (Northeast) office also earned PrideStaff's New Office of the Year award in recognition of its outstanding achievements during its first full year in operation. Both awards were presented at PrideStaff's Annual Conference, a three-day event at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, TX. Featuring world-class keynote speakers, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities, the "Take the Reins" conference connected Strategic-Partners and their teams with colleagues from across the country to gain knowledge from industry experts and each other, acquire new perspectives and best practices, and improve their proficiency at owning and operating a full-service staffing firm.
"I am honored to accept the 5 Star Award from PrideStaff on behalf of my entire team," stated Miksa. "This recognition is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and adaptability."
"At PrideStaff, we live and breathe Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,'" Miksa continued. "By leveraging PrideStaff's proven tools, technology, and systems, we create an environment where success is not only possible but inevitable. I'm proud to have assembled an award-winning team that is committed to providing exceptional service and results to the clients and candidates we serve. Here's to another year of making a positive impact and achieving great success."
"Mark and his staff didn't just hit their goals; they exceeded them," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "The Houston (Northeast) office is a prime example of how an unrelenting focus on Our Mission and PrideStaff's systems creates a blueprint for success. Mark's steady leadership, inspired team building, and optimal use of PrideStaff's proven processes led his Houston (Northeast) office to achieve exceptional levels of financial performance. I'm honored to present this well-deserved 5 Star Award to the Houston (Northeast) office and excited to see their future accomplishments."
