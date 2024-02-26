PrideStaff Houston (Northeast) Staffing Firm Wins New Office of the Year Award

From day one, PrideStaff's best-in-class leadership, transformative technology, and unmatched reputation in the industry helped us quickly gain traction in our market and make immediate contributions within our community. Post this

PrideStaff was excited to host their in-person, three-day event this year at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, TX. Featuring inspiring keynote speakers, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities, the "Take the Reins" conference connected Strategic-Partners and their teams from across the country to gain knowledge from their peers and industry experts, acquire new perspectives and best practices, and improve their proficiency at owning and operating a full-service staffing firm.

Miksa was thrilled his team received their second honor of the year. "I'm privileged to accept this award on behalf of everyone in the Houston (Northeast) office," said Miksa. "From day one, PrideStaff's best-in-class leadership, transformative technology, and unmatched reputation in the industry helped us quickly gain traction in our market and make immediate contributions within our community. We quickly adapted to support the needs of our clients and field associates—and had an incredible first year in business. I'm proud to represent the PrideStaff brand alongside some of the most exceptional professionals in our industry as we plan to make 2024 even more successful."

"Under Mark's consistent leadership, the Houston (Northeast) team proved how a relentless focus on our proven processes can lead to swift success," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "By focusing on what they can control and making optimal use of our tools, technology, and systems, Mark and his team showed talent, teamwork, and dedication can triumph in any economy. Congratulations to Mark's steady guidance and his team's consistent use of processes that work."

"Through living Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' the Houston (Northeast) team has set a course for sustained success," continued Heaton. "I'm amazed at what this team has accomplished in their first year and confident they will be even more successful in the coming years."

