PrideStaff is Proud to Name Christina Pugh as Chief Sales Officer

"I'm thankful to join a team where the culture thrives on collaboration and mutual success. PrideStaff truly feels like a family, which is rare in this industry," said Pugh. "While economic volatility has understandably made businesses more cautious about hiring, reactionary staffing isn't enough to succeed in today's market. PrideStaff specializes in developing comprehensive workforce and hiring solutions to improve flexibility, reduce costs and risks, hire the best talent available, and thrive in uncertain times. I'm excited to collaborate with our team and partners to bring our solutions to more employers, nationwide."

"As we continue to grow and evolve, we seek out exceptional leaders who can drive our success to new heights," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "Christina brings a powerful blend of staffing expertise, strategic sales leadership, and a focus on data-driven decision-making. Her ability to collaborate with internal teams and Strategic-Partners positions her to accelerate account growth, boost lead generation, and elevate sales performance—not only for PrideStaff as a whole but also for each individual office. This role will deliver immense value to our current franchisees, as well as those considering joining the PrideStaff network. We are thrilled to welcome her to our leadership team and excited for the impact she will make across the entire organization."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com

