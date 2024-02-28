PrideStaff Knoxville Named Winner of PrideStaff's Illustrious "Mile High" Award

Paul provides steady, consistent guidance and has a talent for building a team of empowered leaders who excel in operations, business development, account management, and staff support. Their exceptional results this year demonstrate that focusing on proven processes can lead to great success. Post this

PrideStaff presented both awards at its recent annual conference at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, TX. Featuring luminary keynote speakers, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities, the "Take the Reins" conference connected PrideStaff teams from across the country to gain knowledge from industry experts and each other, acquire new perspectives and best practices, and improve their proficiency at owning and operating a full-service staffing firm.

The talented Knoxville team achieved superior results in 2023 by following PrideStaff's proven systems and wholeheartedly embracing the Company Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.' Shands credits their success to setting "Mile High" goals while meticulously following the PrideStaff model in their business development activities. Through a tight focus on building relationships, creating an outstanding service experience for candidates and field associates, and building a team of leaders who are mutually accountable to each other and the business, Shands and his team more than hit their mark this year; they set the stage for greater success in 2024—and beyond.

"I'm thrilled to present this award to the Knoxville office for their achievements this year," stated Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "Paul provides steady, consistent guidance and has a talent for building a team of empowered leaders who excel in operations, business development, account management, and staff support. Their exceptional results this year demonstrate that focusing on proven processes can lead to great success, which is the beauty of our franchise system."

"I commend Paul and his team for excelling," continued Heaton. "No matter what happens in the labor market or economy, we've built an agile, resilient organization that helps Strategic-Partners thrive–while driving results for employers and job seekers. Congratulations to the Knoxville team for their well-deserved recognition. They've achieved award-winning, profitable growth and created momentum to drive their future accomplishments."

For more information about PrideStaff Knoxville and its services, contact Paul Shands at 865.444.6449.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff