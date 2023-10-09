PrideStaff Las Vegas Relocates to Provide Better Opportunities to Job Seekers and Employers

PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that its Las Vegas office recently relocated to 2110 East Flamingo Road, Suite 301, Las Vegas, NV 89119. This office continues to offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of hospitality, gaming, finance, light industrial, government, and professional disciplines.
FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that its Las Vegas office recently relocated to 2110 East Flamingo Road, Suite 301, Las Vegas, NV 89119. This office continues to offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of hospitality, gaming, finance, light industrial, government, and professional disciplines.
Owner/Strategic-Partner Bob Daniel and his team have moved their office to a more central location to better connect Las Vegas job seekers with rewarding work in the dynamic Las Vegas valley. "Our Las Vegas office serves the entirety of Clark County, which has over 2 million people. We want to position our office to help the largest number of job seekers and employers," stated Daniel. "Our new location is more centrally located, offering employers access to a greater pool of talent and increasing the number of job opportunities for our associates.
"After fifteen years at our current location, we're celebrating our success by focusing on additional areas of the market. My team and I are excited to connect Las Vegas employers with reliable, skilled job seekers," continued Daniel. "We're looking forward to continued success in our new location."
As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Las Vegas office uses this approach to recruit superior industrial, customer service, convention services, office, and administrative candidates for employers in their market.
About PrideStaff‥
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.
Media Contact
Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com/
SOURCE PrideStaff
Share this article