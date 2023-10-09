PrideStaff Las Vegas Relocates to Provide Better Opportunities to Job Seekers and Employers

After fifteen years at our current location, we're celebrating our success by focusing on additional areas of the market. My team and I are excited to connect Las Vegas employers with reliable, skilled job seekers. Tweet this

"After fifteen years at our current location, we're celebrating our success by focusing on additional areas of the market. My team and I are excited to connect Las Vegas employers with reliable, skilled job seekers," continued Daniel. "We're looking forward to continued success in our new location."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Las Vegas office uses this approach to recruit superior industrial, customer service, convention services, office, and administrative candidates for employers in their market.

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

