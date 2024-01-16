PrideStaff Named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur for Twelfth Consecutive Year

Ranking among the top .5% of all organizations in the staffing industry, while also maintaining our position among Entrepreneur's top franchises, proves our strength as a company and our excellence as a franchise opportunity. Post this

"This year, over 1,400 brands submitted for ranking on the Franchise 500® list, making this recognition a great honor," said PrideStaff Senior VP of Franchise Development Paula Pizarro, CFE. "Making this distinguished list for a dozen consecutive years proves what a superb opportunity franchising with PrideStaff presents. We credit our success over the years to our unique franchise model, which offers the best of local ownership with national resources and support; our organizational agility, which allows us the flexibility to adapt—and thrive—in any economy; our technological innovation, which gives us the ability to connect and engage in a rapidly changing world; and our commitment to living Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' which keeps us focused on delivering exceptional results to clients, associates, and internal staff."

"Ranking among the top .5% of all organizations in the staffing industry, while also maintaining our position among Entrepreneur's top franchises, proves our strength as a company and our excellence as a franchise opportunity," continued Pizarro. "We are honored to once again be ranked among Entrepreneur's elite, and we're looking forward to continuing to deliver the fantastic results, support, and service that makes PrideStaff an exceptional staffing partner."

This latest award is one of many PrideStaff has received for franchise excellence within the last year. In addition to making the 2024 Franchise 500® ranking, PrideStaff also received recognition by being named to Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Veterans for a sixth consecutive year, Franchise Times® Top 400® List for a fifth consecutive year, Entrepreneur's Top 10 Hottest Franchises for the third consecutive year, and ClearlyRated's Best Staffing Firms for Women List.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff operates offices across North America to serve thousands of clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business and headquartered in Central California, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, click here.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff