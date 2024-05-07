PrideStaff Named to Forbes' America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms List for Eighth Consecutive Year

PrideStaff is honored to be recognized once again on Forbes' prestigious list of elite professional recruiting firms that deliver exceptional service and results. Post this

"PrideStaff is honored to be recognized once again on Forbes' prestigious list of elite professional recruiting firms that deliver exceptional service and results," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "Our approach is rooted in empathy, innovation, and precision, ensuring we offer strategic solutions with a deep understanding of our clients' specific needs—and we're thrilled our partners find value in our efforts."

"Our professional recruiting division, G.A. Rogers & Associates, allows us to deliver exceptional supervisory, management, and leadership candidates who make a meaningful impact within our clients' organizations," continued Heaton. "By focusing on Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' we've adapted to our clients' changing needs to accelerate hiring and improve access to talent for a full range of roles from entry and mid-level employees through managers and executives. With employers feeling the strain of securing top professional talent during turbulent times, PrideStaff is proud to offer targeted yet flexible solutions, connecting employers with the professional talent they need to grow—and thrive—in every economy."

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

