PrideStaff Named to Franchise Times® Top 400® List for Fifth Consecutive Year

"We're thrilled to earn a spot on the Franchise Times list for a fifth consecutive year. This recognition proves the success of our business model and the relentless commitment of our internal teams," said PrideStaff Senior VP of Franchise Development, Paula Pizarro, CFE. "Although the economy may rise and fall, PrideStaff adapts swiftly to deliver flexible solutions to employers and exciting opportunities to job seekers in any employment market.

"In times of rapid change, organizations and job seekers need an innovative, dedicated staffing partner focused on what they value most. The teams in each of our PrideStaff offices offer indispensable resources to empower our partners' success," continued Pizarro. "Being named a top franchise year after year shows our hard work consistently drives great results for the employers and job seekers we serve."

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest .5% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Starbucks and Apple. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.

About the Franchise Times Top 400

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest

400 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable

database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available on their website.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the US and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

