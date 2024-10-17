PrideStaff Named to Franchise Times® Top 400® List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Ranking on the Franchise Times list for a sixth consecutive year demonstrates our organization's health in changing economic and employment market conditions. Post this

"Ranking on the Franchise Times list for a sixth consecutive year demonstrates our organization's health in changing economic and employment market conditions," said PrideStaff Senior VP of Franchise Development Paula Pizarro, CFE. "Organizations require flexible solutions to quickly adapt, minimize risk, and capitalize on opportunities during rapid change."

"Carefully listening to employers, serving as business advisors, and living Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' makes our teams in each office essential client partners," continued Pizarro. "Organizations and job seekers need an innovative, dedicated staffing partner. We are proud to be that partner."

The U.S. Staffing Industry Forecast September 2024 Update anticipates the staffing industry will increase by 5% in 2025 to a market size of $198.3 billion. This increase is expected to include 6% growth in healthcare, 5% in IT, and 3% in industrial staffing. Greater acceptance of contingent work, the increasing complexity of talent acquisition technology, and the enhanced value proposition that staffing suppliers can provide their clients will fuel this growth. PrideStaff is poised to capitalize on this anticipated staffing expansion.

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest .5% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Starbucks and Apple. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.

About the Franchise Times Top 400

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 400 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available on their website.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

