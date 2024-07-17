PrideStaff Named to the 2024 List of Largest Industrial Staffing Firms in the U.S.

PrideStaff does more than connect hard-working job seekers with top employers; we build careers, businesses, and communities by serving as A Trusted Partner® for our industrial clients and candidates, Post this

In developing this list, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) defined "industrial" temporary staffing as those workers that fall into "blue collar" occupations, such as manufacturing assemblers, machinists, welders, forklift operators, material movers, truck drivers, construction laborers, skilled trades, maintenance and cleaning workers, security guards, food service workers, retail and event staff, agricultural workers, and environmental cleanup workers.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the largest industrial staffing firms by Staffing Industry Analysts," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "Securing a spot on this prestigious list for the seventh consecutive year proves that our flexible staffing strategies and innovative recruiting solutions have helped our clients achieve their goals despite industry changes and the growing scarcity of qualified talent."

"PrideStaff does more than connect hard-working job seekers with top employers; we build careers, businesses, and communities by serving as A Trusted Partner® for our industrial clients and candidates," continued Heaton. "We're proud to provide proactive solutions and exceptional experiences that help our partners adapt and thrive amid constant industry change. By focusing on what our clients and candidates value most, we hope to sustain our growth for years to come."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff