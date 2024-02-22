PrideStaff North Dallas Named Favorite Staffing Company in Addison Readers' Choice Awards for a Second Year

Our team's personalized approach to service, for both job seekers and our valued clients, truly sets us apart in our industry. This recognition from our community is a powerful endorsement of our relentless commitment to exceptional service and impactful work in North Dallas. Post this

"It is such an honor to have been awarded Readers' Choice in Addison again this year!" said Amy Linn and Julie Vicic, Co-Owners/Strategic-Partners of PrideStaff North Dallas. "Our team's personalized approach to service, for both job seekers and our valued clients, truly sets us apart in our industry. This recognition from our community is a powerful endorsement of our relentless commitment to exceptional service and impactful work in North Dallas."

"Congratulations to Amy, Julie, and their exceptional team," stated PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "It is particularly meaningful to be chosen as Addison's favorite staffing company during a year that required near-constant innovation and transformation to meet the changing needs of job seekers and employers."

"We are immensely proud that the North Dallas office has once again earned this accolade from the Addison community, a testament to their hard work, resilience, and unmatched commitment to Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.' We're thrilled for the team and look forward to seeing their remarkable accomplishments in years to come."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

