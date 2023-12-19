PrideStaff Ontario and South Riverside County Offices Recognized as 2023 Top Workplaces Winners

Earning this recognition represents the positive feedback and high satisfaction levels of the associates we serve. Being a Top Workplace speaks volumes about how we treat our valued associates. Post this

"We are excited and proud to be recognized for this achievement," stated Mike Harris. "Earning this recognition represents the positive feedback and high satisfaction levels of the associates we serve. Being a Top Workplace speaks volumes about how we treat our valued associates. Job seekers who partner with our Ontario and South Riverside County offices are treated with respect, empowered with career resources, and connected with rewarding opportunities."

"Attracting and retaining the best employees and associates is paramount to achieving Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.' Surveys like this provide PrideStaff with valuable insights to help us continuously improve our service to the Inland Empire."

"By combining their local expertise with PrideStaff's national reach, truly listening to their associates, and focusing on what matters most to them, the Inland Empire teams deliver exceptional results to their associates while creating an unparalleled experience," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "Congratulations to Mike and his teams on their 2023 Top Workplaces win. We're thrilled that the Ontario and South Riverside County offices have received such well-deserved recognition from the Inland Empire community."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff