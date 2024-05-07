PrideStaff Ranked #16 on Forbes' 2024 List of America's Best Temp Staffing Firms

Earning a spot in the top 16 firms on this distinguished list is a testament to the exceptional service and results our Strategic-Partners and their teams have delivered during a year that required tremendous innovation, adaptability, and resilience. Post this

"I'm thrilled that PrideStaff has once again been ranked by Forbes among the nation's leading temporary staffing firms," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "Earning a spot in the top 16 firms on this distinguished list is a testament to the exceptional service and results our Strategic-Partners and their teams have delivered during a year that required tremendous innovation, adaptability, and resilience."

"The tight U.S. labor market put a lot of pressure on employers this year," continued Heaton. "We're proud that our clients count on us to help them navigate challenges and leverage opportunities with our flexible staffing solutions. As businesses continue to adapt to the changing needs of workers, PrideStaff is the perfect partner to keep them optimally staffed. Our growing talent network, best-in-class recruiting, cutting-edge candidate engagement technology, and a staff that lives Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' continue to drive success for our valued partners."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

