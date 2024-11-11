PrideStaff Recognized as a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur for Seventh Consecutive Year

Veterans provide strong leadership, teamwork, and a dedication to excellence within our organization. These qualities perfectly blend with Our Mission, vision, and values and contribute to our franchise system's success. Post this

Whereas many franchises offer incentives or discounted fees to encourage veterans to join their system, Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Veterans ranking recognizes the organizations that provide the best opportunities for veterans who want to become franchisees. Each of the 150 franchises that made the 2024 list was chosen based on its veteran incentive, how veteran franchisees are attracted to and supported by the company, and how each company scored in the 2024 Franchise 400.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Franchise for Veterans for the seventh consecutive year," stated Senior VP of Franchise Development Paula Pizarro, CFE. "Veterans provide strong leadership, teamwork, and a dedication to excellence within our organization. These qualities perfectly blend with Our Mission, vision, and values and contribute to our franchise system's success."

"We are honored to help those who served our country reach their professional goals," continued Pizarro. "Military veterans choose franchise opportunities with PrideStaff because of our back-office support, business model, and discounted franchise fees. We carry out Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most' using our resources, technology, and agility to help veterans from all military branches achieve success within our brands."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website.

