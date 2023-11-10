PrideStaff Recognized as a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur for Sixth Consecutive Year

Veterans bring tremendous assets to our organization, including leadership, teamwork, and a dedication to excellence. These qualities align perfectly with our core values and contribute to the success of our franchise system. Post this

Although hundreds of franchises offer incentives or discounted fees to entice veterans to join their system, Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Veterans ranking recognizes the organizations that truly offer the best overall opportunities for veterans interested in becoming franchisees. Each of the 150 franchises to make the 2023 list was selected based on their veteran incentive, how veteran franchisees are attracted to and supported by their company, and how each company scored in the 2023 Franchise 400.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized as a Top Franchise for Veterans for the sixth consecutive year," stated Paula Pizarro, Senior VP of Franchise Development at PrideStaff. "Veterans bring tremendous assets to our organization, including leadership, teamwork, and a dedication to excellence. These qualities align perfectly with our core values and contribute to the success of our franchise system.

"We are proud to help those who have served our country reach their career and financial goals," continued Pizarro. "Military veterans have chosen franchise opportunities with PrideStaff for years because of our strong back office support, proven business model, and discounted franchise fees. We remain steadfast in Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' using our national resources, industry-leading technology, and organizational agility to help veterans from all branches of the military achieve career success within our brands."

PrideStaff operates over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business and headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

