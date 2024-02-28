PrideStaff Sacramento (West) Honored with Prestigious "5 Star Award"

By taking every opportunity to make our clients, candidates, and staff feel valued and appreciated, we've created a thriving culture where feedback helps us continuously improve our service. We're thrilled to win PrideStaff's 5 Star Award recognizing our team's exceptional financial performance. Post this

When interviewed, Craig and Mary Ryder credited their success to focusing on business development and providing exceptional customer service. "Our team pours their hearts into Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,'" said Mary Ryder. "After taking over the Sacramento (West) office, we worked diligently to meet the needs of our customers and create a fantastic service experience for employers, job seekers, and our internal staff. By taking every opportunity to make our clients, candidates, and staff feel valued and appreciated, we've created a thriving culture where feedback helps us continuously improve our service. We're thrilled to win PrideStaff's 5 Star Award recognizing our team's exceptional financial performance, and we look forward to continuing our top-line growth in 2024."

"Congratulations to Craig, Mary, and their team for an outstanding year," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Mike Aprile. "PrideStaff's proven systems, industry-leading technology, and unparalleled infrastructure, coupled with the Sacramento (West) office's growth mindset and impressive teamwork, helped them reach their ambitious first-year revenue goals," continued Aprile. "Their passion for developing their business while providing an exceptional service experience sets an inspiring example for the entire organization. We are thrilled to recognize Craig, Mary, and their team's 5 Star achievement, and we can't wait to see what they accomplish in the years ahead."

For more information about PrideStaff Sacramento (West) and its services, contact Craig and Mary Ryder at 530.661.3405.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

