PrideStaff San Diego Staffing and Employment Agency Under New Ownership

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their San Diego staffing and employment agency is under new ownership and management. The office will continue to offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional, administrative, clerical, light industrial, and customer service disciplines for employers and job seekers throughout San Diego County.
"I'm honored to follow in the footsteps of Thomas Young, who's done an incredible job of building an award-winning staffing agency," said Stennett Rey, the new Owner/Strategic-Partner of the PrideStaff San Diego office. "I'm looking forward to working with PrideStaff, a company that genuinely cares about people and building their communities, while continuing to grow the business.
"Our deep roots in San Diego County allow us to tap into a wealth of expertise and connections and provide tailored staffing solutions that align with what matters most to our clients and candidates," continued Rey. "I've spent most of my career in the military leading teams and improving operations, and I'm excited to help San Diego job seekers and employers achieve their career and business goals."
As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The San Diego office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial, customer service, administrative, and professional candidates for employers in their market.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
