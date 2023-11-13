PrideStaff San Diego Staffing and Employment Agency Under New Ownership

I've spent most of my career in the military leading teams and improving operations, and I'm excited to help San Diego job seekers and employers achieve their career and business goals. Post this

"Our deep roots in San Diego County allow us to tap into a wealth of expertise and connections and provide tailored staffing solutions that align with what matters most to our clients and candidates," continued Rey. "I've spent most of my career in the military leading teams and improving operations, and I'm excited to help San Diego job seekers and employers achieve their career and business goals."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The San Diego office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial, customer service, administrative, and professional candidates for employers in their market.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], www.pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff