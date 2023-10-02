PrideStaff Senior Vice President of Franchise Development Paula Pizarro Recognized for Staffing Excellence by Marquis Who's Who

This recognition is especially meaningful because it signifies that my work is making an impact by helping to grow an industry that provides rewarding work, supports businesses, and builds communities across the country. Tweet this

A forty-year staffing veteran, Pizarro joined the PrideStaff team as Vice President of Franchise Development in 2007 and now serves as Senior Vice President. Her dynamic leadership, innovative vision, and unwavering commitment have played a pivotal role in strengthening PrideStaff's position as a leading franchise in the staffing industry. During Pizarro's tenure, PrideStaff has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' list of Largest U.S. Staffing Firms, Largest Office/Clerical Staffing Firms in the U.S., and Largest Industrial Staffing Firms in the U.S. for eleven, five, and six years, respectively.

"I'm thrilled to be included in Marquis Who's Who," stated Pizarro. "Developing franchise opportunities that align with PrideStaff's mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most' is an honor and my passion. This recognition is especially meaningful because it signifies that my work is making an impact by helping to grow an industry that provides rewarding work, supports businesses, and builds communities across the country."

"Paula's recognition in Marquis Who's Who serves as a reflection of her exceptional accomplishments, dedication, and vision. Her inclusion in this esteemed publication further solidifies her position as a prominent and influential figure in staffing and franchise development," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Under Paula's guidance, PrideStaff continues to grow and thrive, improving countless lives through meaningful employment and business opportunities. We are immensely proud of Paula's achievements and look forward to her continued success."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff operates over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business and headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

