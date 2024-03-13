PrideStaff South Florida Offices Named to the 2024 List of Top Temporary Personnel and Staffing Agencies

The dedicated South Florida Strategic-Partners and their teams embody the PrideStaff Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most' and deliver exceptional results in their markets. Post this

When interviewed, Marina Grasso and Jeff Riggs, Owners/Strategic-Partners of PrideStaff Palm Beach County, served as the spokespersons for the three South Florida offices. "We are thrilled that our PrideStaff Tri-County team has once again earned a coveted spot on the South Florida Business Journal's prestigious list of Top Personnel and Staffing Agencies," stated Marina Grasso. "The dedicated South Florida Strategic-Partners and their teams embody the PrideStaff Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most' and deliver exceptional results in their markets."

"As small business owners deeply rooted in our communities, we stay attuned to the dynamic employment landscape, leveraging PrideStaff's cutting-edge technology and unparalleled corporate support to create mutually rewarding employment connections," continued Grasso. "It's an honor to serve Palm Beach County job seekers and employers and learn from the professionals shaping our South Florida community."

"We're delighted that the South Florida offices have been recognized as Top Temporary and Personnel Staffing Agencies by the South Florida Business Journal," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "Their dedication, teamwork, and relentless focus on delivering on PrideStaff's Mission make them true stand-outs in their community. During a challenging year, they've worked tirelessly to connect South Florida job seekers with meaningful employment while delivering an outstanding customer experience for their partners. Congratulations to the South Florida offices for once again receiving such well-deserved recognition for their hard work."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

