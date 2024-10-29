PrideStaff Thousand Oaks Staffing and Employment Agency Under New Ownership

We're committed to helping job seekers find meaningful work that aligns with their values and skills, while also empowering our internal team to grow and succeed alongside the businesses we serve. Post this

"In today's economy and ever-changing job market, businesses and job seekers alike need a reliable partner they can trust," Dunbar continued. "PrideStaff is uniquely qualified to be that partner. For employers, we deliver the right talent and flexible solutions to achieve their evolving goals, boosting productivity and controlling costs. For job seekers, we offer more than just a paycheck; we help talented people find opportunities that meet their individual needs – whether it's for flexibility, stability, or career growth – even in a challenging market."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Thousand Oaks office uses this approach to recruit superior manufacturing, finance, accounting, administrative, and professional candidates for employers in their market.

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

