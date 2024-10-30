PrideStaff Thousand Oaks Wins Best Employment/Staffing Agency in the 2024 Ventura County Star Community's Choice Awards

We're committed to helping businesses increase productivity and profits with smart staffing solutions as well as helping job seekers find meaningful work that aligns with their values and skills while empowering our internal team to grow and succeed alongside the businesses we serve. Post this

"We're thrilled that the office has received this honor," stated Kevin Dunbar. "PrideStaff isn't just another staffing company – we're a launchpad for business and career growth." When asked who he attributes this success to, Kevin exclaimed, "Our team's professionalism and relationship building skills are unmatched. They live Our Mission each day to understand client needs and deliver what they value most."

"Based in Westlake Village, PrideStaff Thousand Oaks has spent over a decade combining personal service with national resources to meet employers' and job seekers' evolving needs," continued Dunbar. "We're grateful for the community members who voted for the office. We're committed to helping businesses increase productivity and profits with smart staffing solutions as well as helping job seekers find meaningful work that aligns with their values and skills while empowering our internal team to grow and succeed alongside the businesses we serve."

"Congratulations to our Thousand Oaks location!" said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "They truly live PrideStaff's Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.'"

"Being voted as the Ventura community's best staffing agency for a second time demonstrates their team's relentless dedication to delivering an exceptional customer experience," continued Heaton. "We look forward to seeing how the Thousand Oaks office will continue to serve employers and job seekers."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

