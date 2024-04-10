Priest Ranch Names Colangelo & Partners As Agency of Record

Napa Valley Estate, Tasting Room and Restaurant Expands Communication Program

YOUNTVILLE, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Priest Ranch, a Napa Valley wine brand with a tasting room and restaurant in downtown Yountville, has announced Colangelo & Partners, a fine wine, spirits, and food-focused integrated communications agency, as its agency of record. The agency will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications strategy for Priest Ranch Wines and The Kitchen at Priest Ranch (KPR) targeted at engaging new and current consumers through strategic media relations, events, and partnerships.

"Priest Ranch embodies a unique sense of adventure and a pioneering spirit, through trailblazing proprietary red blends, out-of-the-box tasting experiences, and farm-to-fork culinary dishes. We're excited to amplify awareness around this passion with Colangelo & Partners spearheading communication efforts," says Judd Wallenbrock, Priest Ranch CEO. Priest Ranch Marketing Director Melissa Jackson agrees: "We look forward to a successful partnership with Colangelo & Partners that will increase visibility and elevate the consumer experience of our wines and culinary program."

With the start of this new partnership, Colangelo & Partners will focus on enhancing brand visibility and directing traffic towards the esteemed tasting room and restaurant, KPR. The agency will work collaboratively with the Priest Ranch team to support key public relations objectives and initiatives, including the re-launch of Priest Ranch's flagship offering, James Joshua Signature.

"The opportunity to work with Priest Ranch is very exciting for us as an agency," says Colangelo & Partners California Director Michelle Erland. "As an agency that prides itself on innovation and excellence, we feel proud to be able to share the Priest Ranch story across every aspect of the media landscape."

Priest Ranch is a historic Napa Valley property established in 1869 by James Joshua Priest, a Gold Rush-era prospector. Dedicated to producing adventurous, estate-farmed wines, Priest Ranch embodies the rich heritage and essence of Napa Valley, from the trailblazing mindset of its first pioneers to today's spirit of agricultural excellence and community.

About Priest Ranch

Established in 2007, Priest Ranch produces premium wines from the Somerston Estate, a sprawling 1,600-acre ranch tucked into the Vaca mountains on the eastern edge of Napa Valley. With a vast range of peaks, exposures, and microclimates, Priest Ranch showcases the rich agricultural history of Napa Valley. Winemaker Cody Hurd focuses on elevating the estate's unique factors in each Priest Ranch bottling, relying on industry-leading technology in the vineyards and cellar to produce stunning single varietal wines and proprietary blends. The portfolio centers on these blends, many based on Bordeaux, revealing dynamic interpretation of Napa Valley's acclaimed terroir. With curated experiences offered daily at their Yountville tasting room and sister restaurant, The Kitchen at Priest Ranch, curated experiences for adventurous, discerning drinkers daily. For more details on Priest Ranch, visit https://www.priestranchwines.com/

About The Kitchen at Priest Ranch

The sister restaurant to the Priest Ranch winery tasting room, The Kitchen at Priest Ranch is Yountville's only fast-casual concept restaurant. Combining the vibrant bounty of Napa Valley with fine dining techniques, The Kitchen at Priest Ranch delivers incredible cuisine in an approachable, easygoing setting. Led by executive Chef Dan Solomon, the menu combines Midwestern American flair with local ingredients, all handcrafted with care and made-to-order. The menu is paired with a range of Priest Ranch's estate-grown wines, delivering curated culinary experiences daily. Grounded in the belief that great cuisine should be accessible to all, The Kitchen at Priest Ranch offers a warm yet elevated experience in the heart of Yountville. For more details on The Kitchen at Priest Ranch, visit https://thekitchenatpr.com/

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/

