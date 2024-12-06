Prima Secures $42.5 Million to Transform Manufacturing Across North America and Grow Its US Footprint

"With a team of nearly 80 people operating across six countries, robust funding, and a track record of serving North America's largest companies, we are off to a running start. Our work is just beginning." Post this

"At Prima, we're not waiting for change to happen. We are powering Mexico's industrial renaissance with every partnership we forge, every engineer we train and every project we successfully complete," said Daniel Autrique, co-founder of Prima. "With a team of nearly 80 people operating across six countries, robust funding, and a track record of serving North America's largest companies, we are off to a running start. Our work is just beginning."

Introducing Prima

Prima is a manufacturing and supply chain integrator that serves as a one-stop-shop and seller of record. Through its proprietary capabilities across operations, procurement and engineering, Prima orchestrates a complex ecosystem of highly vetted service providers to offer a better procurement experience to its customers. The company brings to market its transaction assembly capabilities at scale by leveraging its differentiated access to talent, technology and capital, enabling it to deliver superior standards vs the status quo, such as operating with "on time in full" (OTIF) rates 2x above the market average.

Prima's novel approach is built around:

Efficiency: Prima optimizes cost-quality parameters, leveraging its proprietary quoting engine and a closed system of first-party and partner factories that offers customers expanded capacity and reduced lead times. The company also delivers and handles logistics to fit a wide range of trade terms.

Reliability: The company tests and guarantees quality, handles all inspections, and resolves any issues that may come up along the way.

Simplification: Prima handles the entire procurement process end-to-end, solving design and feasibility challenges and assembling a tailor-made supply chain to meet requirements and reduce operational demands on customers.

Financial Strength: Prima's strong financial backing from international partners allow the company to undertake and sustain complex long-term projects.

"Prima has fundamentally streamlined our operations," said Rudy Bambic, CEO of Electrotech, a prominent Illinois-based OEM. "Its systems give us complete visibility and control for a level of efficiency we didn't believe was possible. As a result, we will be able to make and shop products faster than ever to fulfill market demands while cutting our own costs. This in turn enables us to keep our prices low without compromising quality."

Growing Economies

Prima was founded by Juan Pablo Ramos, Daniel Autrique, and Patricio Servitje, former MBA classmates at the Stanford GSB program. A decade after first meeting, they decided to team up to solve some of the most complex issues in global manufacturing and supply chain.

"With any great challenge comes opportunity, and as the dynamics of global manufacturing and supply chains shift post-COVID, we've identified a path forward that fuels economic growth and leads to a more prosperous future for Mexico in particular," said Prima Co-founder Patricio Servitje. "We believe that by developing a robust manufacturing ecosystem, greater stability and innovation can be achieved for other countries as well."

Prima's roadmap has been guided by the ambition to revitalize Mexico's economy through manufacturing. Before Prima, Mexico's manufacturing sector grappled with low reliability rates, a prevailing lack of trust within the manufacturing ecosystem, limited functional expertise in strategic sectors, and low market competitiveness amid slow movement towards digital transformation. Over the last 25 years, Mexico's share of global manufacturing has grown only ~25%, compared to China, which saw ~1,000% growth and India, whose share grew ~500% over the same period.

"The ability to mass-produce complex goods through technology has not only drastically improved quality of life but also spurred economic growth and societal development on an unprecedented scale. Yet, in emerging economies, the gap between technological adoption and traditional manufacturing methods for industrial small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remains significant," added Juan Pablo Ramos, co-founder of Prima. "We have built our company to close this gap and bring economic growth, stability and prosperity back to Mexico while improving manufacturing efficiency and supply chain integration with and for other countries, including the U.S."

About Prima:

Prima manufactures custom parts and goods, operates complex industrial projects, and simplifies sourcing from Mexico. Through its technology-first model, the company manages every step of the process – from design, engineering and raw material procurement, to factory floor operations, quality control and delivery. The company is based in Mexico City. Learn more at www.prima.ai.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]

SOURCE Prima