Primary Health Partners Appoints Courtney Willis as Chief Growth Officer to Expand Access to Direct Primary Care in Oklahoma

Primary Health Partners has appointed Courtney Willis as Chief Growth Officer to lead strategic expansion of its Direct Primary Care model across Oklahoma. With a strong background in healthcare leadership, Willis will drive multi-channel growth, employer partnerships, and data-driven initiatives to improve access to affordable, patient-centered care.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Health Partners (PHP), Oklahoma's largest Direct Primary Care (DPC) provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Courtney Willis as its new Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Willis will lead the growth strategy, focusing on expanding access to affordable, relationship-based healthcare across the state.

Willis brings a wealth of experience in healthcare leadership, most recently serving as Senior Regional Sales Director for Legend Senior Living and Regional Vice President of Sales for Encompass Health. She is recognized for her top-tier performance in sales and leadership and admired for her strategic vision, communication skills, and results-driven approach.

"I'm thrilled to join Primary Health Partners at a time of tremendous opportunity," said Willis. "My focus is on scaling our Direct Primary Care model through multi-channel member acquisition, strategic employer partnerships, and targeted business development. PHP is committed to improving the healthcare experience for both patients and employers, and I'm excited to help lead that transformation."

As Chief Growth Officer, Willis will align cross-functional teams around data-driven strategies that optimize patient acquisition and retention, identify new revenue opportunities, and enhance customer experience. A key priority will be collaborating with forward-thinking employers seeking to reduce healthcare costs while improving employee health outcomes through DPC as an employee benefit.

"Courtney's track record of leadership, innovation, and mission alignment makes her the ideal person to guide our next phase of growth," said Dr. Lockwood, interim CEO of Primary Health Partners. "Her passion for value focused care, member experience and her ability to execute across complex healthcare landscapes will be instrumental in advancing our mission."

PHP continues to grow its footprint as a pioneer in Direct Primary Care, delivering accessible, cost-effective healthcare solutions. With Willis at the helm of growth strategy, the organization is poised for sustainable expansion that benefits both individuals and businesses across Oklahoma.

About Primary Health Partners

Primary Health Partners is Oklahoma's largest Direct Primary Care provider, offering personalized, accessible healthcare without the barriers of traditional insurance. Through a membership-based model, PHP delivers quality care, shorter wait times, and a focus on lasting doctor-patient relationships.

Media Contact:

Britt C. Smith, Marketing Coordinator

[email protected]

https://primary-healthpartners.com/

Media Contact

Britt C. Smith, Primary Health Partners, 1 405-742-7444, [email protected], https://primary-healthpartners.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Primary Health Partners