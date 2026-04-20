Prime Care Holdings, Inc. Reaffirms Strategic Focus and Announces Leadership Promotions Across Core Platforms

Prime Care Holdings Sharpens Focus on Software, Analytics, Revenue Optimization, and Workforce Solutions for Post-Acute Care

DULUTH, Ga., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Care Holdings, Inc. (PCH), a portfolio company of healthcare technology and software solutions, today announced its strategic direction following the divestiture of Prime Care Technologies, Inc's managed services/hosting division, as well as key leadership promotions across its core Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms. As part of this next phase, PCH is also introducing ASKprime, a private, dedicated AI cloud tool to empower users with easier access to insights and cross-platform intelligence.

This transition represents a deliberate step in PCH's long-term strategy to concentrate on its highest-growth, highest-impact platforms and reinforce its commitment to delivering robust solutions to support and advance post-acute care providers' success.

"Today marks an important milestone, not just for the organizations involved in the transaction, but for the evolution of our strategy," said Jim Hoey, Executive Chairman of Prime Care Holdings. "We have intentionally streamlined our portfolio to focus on where we deliver the greatest value: actionable data, revenue acceleration, workforce optimization, and decision intelligence for post-acute care providers."

Strategic Focus on High-Impact SaaS Platforms

Following the transition, PCH will concentrate exclusively on its differentiated AI tool, ASKprime, along with PCH's affiliated Software as a Service companies:

PrimeVIEW Analytics, LLC:

primeVIEW: A real-time executive intelligence platform delivering unified actionable key performance visibility across census, labor, clinical, and financial platforms.

ProClaim Partners, LLC:

primeCLAIMS: An advanced clearinghouse platform designed to accelerate cash flow, reduce denials, maximize reimbursement, and drive operational efficiencies.

Managed Care Group, LLC:

managed care MASTER: A contract and case management platform that operationalizes managed care by translating payer contracts into real-time guidance, alerts, and workflows to protect reimbursement and ensure compliant care.

PrimeFORCE, LLC:

primeARCHIVE: Built with a compliance-first approach, this solution helps organizations meet data retention requirements, reduce risk, and maintain secure, uninterrupted access to critical legacy records during migrations, acquisitions, and decommissioning.

primeBENEFITS: This highly customizable solution pairs an advanced benefits technology platform with a strategic partner network, driving process efficiency and operational value in employee benefits delivery regardless of a client's industry or size.

Leadership Promotions to Drive Growth

As part of this strategic alignment, Prime Care Holdings announced the promotion of three senior leaders to Managing Director roles in their respective affiliate companies:

Melanie Miles has been promoted to Managing Director of Managed Care Group, LLC. She will lead strategic initiatives focused on expanding product innovation, improving operational alignment across teams, and enhancing the tools providers rely on to reduce administrative burden and strengthen financial visibility. She will continue to work closely with clinical, financial, and technical stakeholders to ensure Managed Care Group's solutions remain closely aligned with the evolving needs of post-acute providers nationwide.

Rusty Zosel has been promoted to Managing Director of primeVIEW Analytics, LLC and ProClaim Partners LLC. He will lead strategic direction, innovation, and market expansion for each respective SaaS platform as the companies continue to evolve operational and financial outcomes for healthcare organizations and enterprise providers within and beyond the post-acute landscape.

Spencer Thomas has been promoted to Managing Director of primeFORCE, LLC, overseeing its primeARCHIVE and primeBENEFITS products. He will focus on influencing partner strategy, accelerating solution development, and ensuring primeFORCE continues to deliver technologies that integrate seamlessly with strategic partners. His vision supports the organization's mission to provide compliance-driven solutions that simplify workforce and data management and reporting across legacy systems.

"These promotions recognize the exceptional leadership, vision, and execution that Melanie, Rusty, and Spencer have demonstrated," Hoey added. "Each has played a critical role in delivering value to our clients and advancing our platforms. In their new roles, they will continue our mission to accelerate innovation and strengthen our ability to serve healthcare providers nationwide."

Board of Directors and Strategic Oversight

Prime Care Holdings operates under a structured governance model led by its Board of Directors, providing strategic oversight and guidance across its affiliated companies.

Jim Hoey, Executive Chairman

Carl Mickiewicz, Vice Chairman

Peter Teichert, Vice President and Secretary

PCH's Board of Directors plays a critical role in ensuring alignment across the organization's portfolio, supporting disciplined growth, regulatory compliance, and long-term value creation. Through this structure, PCH maintains a strong foundation for operational excellence while enabling each platform to execute with focus and accountability.

Continued Commitment to Clients and Innovation

PCH reaffirms its ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering measurable outcomes, with a strategic focus that adapts to emerging industry trends. Dedicated to evolving our solutions to meet the changing needs of healthcare providers, ensuring our clients and partners remain at the forefront of healthcare technology advancements.

About Prime Care Holdings, Inc.

Prime Care Holdings, Inc. (PCH) provides an AI-driven tool called ASKprime, along with delivering back office services, including managing member oversight, to its affiliated healthcare technology and services companies serving post-acute care and senior living providers. These affiliated companies, PrimeVIEW Analytics, ProClaim Partners, Managed Care Group, and PrimeFORCE, deliver advanced software, analytics, revenue cycle, workforce, and archive solutions that empower organizations to optimize performance and outcomes.

Media Contact

Ashley Hudson, Prime Care Holdings, Inc., 1 770-870-2888, [email protected]

SOURCE Prime Care Holdings, Inc.