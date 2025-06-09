Prime Care Technologies Appoints Jae Sparks as Chief Revenue Officer

Prime Care Technologies is pleased to announce the promotion of Jae Sparks to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

DULUTH, Ga., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Care Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based IT solutions and data analytics for the senior care industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jae Sparks to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Sparks will oversee all revenue-generating functions, including sales, marketing, and strategic partnerships, as the company continues to expand its national footprint in healthcare technology.

Sparks joined Prime Care Technologies in 2016 and most recently served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With over two decades of experience in sales, business development, and account management across healthcare and technology sectors, he has been instrumental in driving the adoption of key solutions such as primeVIEW, primeCLAIMS, managed care MASTER, and primeCLOUD. His leadership has significantly contributed to the company's growth and its recognition as a trusted partner to senior care facilities nationwide.

"Jae's promotion reflects his exceptional leadership and the strategic vision he brings to our organization," said Carl Mickiewicz, CEO of Prime Care Technologies. "His deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and commitment to delivering value to our clients make him the ideal leader to drive our revenue strategies forward."

In his new capacity, Sparks will focus on aligning sales and marketing initiatives, enhancing customer engagement, and forging strategic alliances to support the company's mission of delivering innovative IT solutions that improve operational efficiency and resident outcomes in senior care communities.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Revenue Officer and look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to deliver exceptional value to our clients," said Sparks. "As the healthcare industry evolves, we remain committed to providing solutions that address the unique challenges faced by senior care providers."

About Prime Care Technologies

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, Prime Care Technologies offers a comprehensive suite of IT solutions tailored to the needs of the senior care industry. With a focus on data analytics, cloud hosting, and managed IT services, the company empowers senior care providers to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and improve resident care.

