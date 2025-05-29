Prime Care Technologies Appoints Rusty Zosel as Chief Strategy Officer

Prime Care Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Rusty Zosel as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

DULUTH, Ga., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Care Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based IT solutions and data analytics for the senior care industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rusty Zosel as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In this new role, Zosel will lead the company's strategic planning and business development initiatives, focusing on enhancing operational efficiencies and expanding market presence.

"We are pleased to welcome Rusty to our executive team," said Carl Mickiewicz, CEO of Prime Care Technologies. "His visionary leadership and deep understanding of healthcare operations will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our service offerings and drive innovation in the senior care sector and beyond."

Zosel brings over two decades of experience in healthcare technology and procurement automation. As the co-founder and former CEO of Procurement Partners, he was instrumental in developing innovative eProcurement solutions that streamlined purchasing processes and delivered significant cost savings for healthcare providers, positioning him as a thought leader in healthcare procurement practices.

"I am extremely impressed at what the Prime Care Technologies suite of solutions has accomplished the past few years," Zosel explains. "I am thrilled to join the team now and help expand and accelerate the value we deliver to our customers every day – increasing revenue, reducing operating costs, and ultimately improving resident care and outcomes."

About Prime Care Technologies

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, Prime Care Technologies offers a comprehensive suite of IT solutions tailored to the needs of the senior care industry. With a focus on data analytics, cloud hosting, and managed IT services, the company empowers senior care providers to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and improve resident care.

For more information, please visit www.primecaretech.com.

Media Contact

Marketing, Prime Care Technologies, 1 (770) 870-2888, [email protected], www.primecaretech.com

SOURCE Prime Care Technologies