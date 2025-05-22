Prime Care Technologies Welcomes Tom Trice as Senior Director of Operations for primeVIEW Team

Prime Care Technologies is pleased to welcome Tom Trice as Senior Director of Operations for the primeVIEW (PRV) team.

DULUTH, Ga., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Care Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based IT solutions and data analytics for the senior care industry, is pleased to welcome Tom Trice as Senior Director of Operations for the primeVIEW (PRV) team. In this role, Trice will oversee the strategic direction and operational management of the primeVIEW platform, ensuring the delivery of innovative solutions that enhance performance and efficiency for post-acute care providers.

Trice brings extensive experience in healthcare technology and operations management to his leadership of the primeVIEW team. Trice has helped companies within senior care achieve growth, profitability, and company culture. His career-long commitment to streamlining care quality solidifies him as the right choice to lead the primeVIEW team to new heights.

Since joining Prime Care Technologies, he has been instrumental in advancing the company's mission to provide data-driven tools that empower healthcare organizations. His leadership will contribute to delivering solutions that streamline workflows and improve resident outcomes.

"Tom's position reflects his exceptional contributions to our organization and his commitment to excellence," said Carl Mickiewicz, CEO of Prime Care Technologies. "His deep understanding of healthcare operations and technology makes him ideally suited to lead the primeVIEW team as we continue to innovate and support our clients' needs."

In his new capacity, Trice will focus on enhancing the primeVIEW platform's capabilities, fostering client relationships, and driving initiatives that align with the company's strategic goals. His leadership is expected to further strengthen Prime Care Technologies' position as a trusted partner in the healthcare industry.

"I'm excited to continue to serve the senior care industry with a motivated team," Trice explains. "By applying a laser focus on customer needs, efficiency, and organizational readiness, I look forward to strengthening value delivery and customer service."

About Prime Care Technologies

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, Prime Care Technologies offers a comprehensive suite of IT solutions tailored to the needs of the senior care industry. With a focus on data analytics, cloud hosting, and managed IT services, the company empowers senior care providers to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and improve resident care.

https://www.primecaretech.com

Media Contact

Marketing, Prime Care Technologies, 1 (770) 870-2888, [email protected], www.primecaretech.com

SOURCE Prime Care Technologies