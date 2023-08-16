Prime Factors Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Security and Risk Management Summit Session, "Outlook for Data Security"

Prime Factors, the leader in application-level data protection, has been recognized by Gartner® in its "Outlook for Data Security" session held at the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit held from 5 through 7 June 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland.

In the Gartner Invest Analyst Insight: Presentation Summary — Gartner Security Summit — Data Security, the research "summarizes one of the sessions from the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit, "Outlook for Data Security," which we found particularly useful in understanding the current trends in data security."

According to Gartner, "DSPs have become the de facto standard for securing cloud-based data lakes. DSPs are being used to protect the data in cloud data lakes and data pipelines. DSPs include file encryption, data access governance, data masking, database security, database activity monitoring, tokenization, data discovery, data loss prevention and key management systems/external key manager."

"Modern data protection and privacy is complex, and we continue to see the need to bring together a variety of data protection functionality in a single code base to address both the features and the functions required for today's data protection challenges," said Justin Teitt, COO of Prime Factors. "Not only does our EncryptRIGHT data security platform provide a broad spectrum of security techniques required to this end, but we also focus on simplifying how these data protections are applied to data the moment it is created in applications. We believe that enterprises today must ensure that wherever data is used, moved, or stored, it is appropriately secured and only revealed in a deliberate manner, consistent with privacy policies to meet current regulatory and industry requirements."

According to Gartner, "Much of data is either moving to the cloud or will be moving to the cloud, making it essential that data in cloud platforms is protected."

"We are witnessing the trend of cloud migration impacting the vast majority of our customers," said Jose Diaz, VP of Products and Services at Prime Factors. "However, we have not seen cloud migration as a wholesale change at a single point in time. Often, some applications and datasets migrate to cloud environments faster than others, and we're seeing data that often flows between cloud and non-cloud environments across hybridized deployments. This is why we have designed EncryptRIGHT to straddle across public and private cloud and on-premises or outsourced environments in virtually every common operating system – to ensure that wherever data is created and consumed it can also be protected, even as deployment models are constantly changing."

*Gartner, "Gartner Invest Analyst Insight: Presentation Summary — Gartner Security Summit — Data Security", Frank Marsala, June 16, 2023.

