Prime Factors Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Data Security Platforms Report

"We continue to see enterprises working to improve overall data security and compliance, while struggling with the growing complexities that these efforts produce, particularly when security is elevated to the application layer, where most breaches occur," said Justin Teitt, Chief Operating Officer at Prime Factors. "Enterprises grapple with fragmented data protection solutions that demand extensive integration efforts, which leads to prolonged implementations, only to face expensive re-work as the market or data protection demands shift. However, EncryptRIGHT, which focuses on providing a broad suite of data protection functionalities at the application level, was designed to simplify data protection, drastically reducing integration effort and costs. This has empowered organizations to not only achieve broad-spectrum data protection at the application level in a matter of days, instead of months or quarters, but also change their data protection over time without any additional integration work or costs."

Gartner suggests that enterprises "Favor DSP products that cover a variety of data stores and business applications to provide the most ﬂexibility at deployment." Several must-have capabilities for DSP products are highlighted in the note, including "Field-level or data-object-level granularity authorization policies enforced through, for example, dynamic data masking (DDM), format preserving encryption (FPE) or tokenization, data store APIs or access control policy formats native to a particular database."

Gartner highlights "the migration of data to cloud environments" as one of the key drivers of interest in DSPs. "This is a pivotal transition for many organizations, enhancing ﬂexibility and scalability. DSPs are instrumental in this shift, providing the necessary security infrastructure to protect vast volumes of data as the data moves to public clouds. With the ability to scale security protocols alongside data growth, DSPs ensure that as enterprises take advantage of the cloud's potential, they do so with a strong posture against threats and in compliance with regulatory demands." However, Gartner cautions that the "lack of coverage for on-premises data stores" is an ongoing challenge of DSP adoption. "While vendors frequently focus on cloud-based data repositories and business applications, on-premises databases often do not receive the same level of support. This can lead to signiﬁcant challenges for customers who rely on these traditional data storage solutions, as they struggle to ﬁnd appropriate DSPs."

"We're seeing many enterprises make the shift to the cloud as they modernize their applications, but typically this is not an immediate, wholesale change," Teitt said. "Most of our customers are managing hybrid infrastructure in which some applications migrate to the cloud, while others, often legacy applications, stay on-premises longer (or even permanently). Often, both cloud and on-premises applications must access the same dataset, creating distinct challenges for solution providers that only offer cloud-based SaaS solutions. EncryptRIGHT, however, is designed to secure data at the application layer, wherever an application resides. Whether it's on-premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments and geographies, EncryptRIGHT can seamlessly secure data and enforce privacy using a variety of encryption, masking, and tokenization techniques."

Gartner clients can access the full report here.

*Gartner, "Market Guide for Data Security Platforms", Joerg Fritsch, Brian Lowans, Andrew Bales, January 5, 2024.

About Prime Factors

Prime Factors is a global leader in applied data protection software, helping to secure an open and collaborative digital world. Data has never been more plentiful or more valuable, and the protection of sensitive data has never been more complex. With a focus on application-level data protection, software solutions from Prime Factors help to simplify the complexities associated with protecting sensitive information where it is most at risk. For 40 years, Prime Factors has served more than 1,000 customers across six continents in a variety of industries, including 80% of the top financial institutions in North America, with cryptographic software solutions for payments, information exchange, and general data protection. Visit http://www.primefactors.com and follow us on LinkedIn or X.

About EncryptRIGHT®

Leveraging a Data Security Governance approach, EncryptRIGHT defines and enforces how data is protected, who can access secure data, and what form the data takes when access is granted. In a single code base, EncryptRIGHT combines a variety of different security techniques, including encryption, hashing, digital signing, redaction masking, tokenization and dynamic data masking, along with role-based access controls, and audit logging and reporting, to robustly define and enforce data privacy. By abstracting data protection policies from application programming, EncryptRIGHT delivers application-native data protection in just a few lines of code – significantly simplifying the enforcement of data protection in a way that drastically reduces implementation times, while enforcing a complete separation of duties between information security and application programming. EncryptRIGHT delivers application-level data protection, simplified.

